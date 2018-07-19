Millicom announces early redemption of its SEK2,000,000,000 Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes due 2019

L- LEUDELANGE, Sweden, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") today announced that it has exercised its option to redeem its SEK 2,000,000,000 Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes due 2019 (ISIN SE0008242986) (the "Notes") at a price equal to 101.45% of the nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. A formal and irrevocable notice of redemption of the Notes has been sent to the Noteholders and the Trustee. The Redemption Date will be 9 August 2018 and the Record Date for the redemption will be 2 August 2018. Millicom will make payments to persons registered as holders of the Notes as of the Record Date on the Redemption Date in accordance with the Conditions governing the Notes available at

https://www.intertrustgroup.com/~/media/Files/I/Intertrust-Group/Millicom%20-%20Terms%20and%20Conditions%20-%202016%20bond.pdf ).

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities (including the Notes) in any jurisdiction.

