Beckman Coulter Announces Launch of DxONE PROService in Europe

Secure, GDPR-compliant, remote-service application uses intelligent diagnostics to help laboratories maximize uptime and to help ensure timely results for patient-care decisions

BREA, California, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter announced today the European launch of DxONE PROService, a custom remote-service application that enables laboratories to help ensure fast turnaround times for important patient test results through continuous instrument monitoring. DxONE PROService allows Beckman Coulter to work in collaboration with laboratories to identify potential system issues with alerts that notify of possible workflow disruptions. This helps to prevent circumstances that could compromise delivery of critical patient results and maximizes instrument uptime. DxONE PROService securely channels performance information through Beckman Coulter's proprietary data pipeline to a dedicated regional private cloud.

"DxONE PROService allows us to partner with laboratories to maximize uptime to help ensure that systems are available when needed to deliver test results critical for patient care," said Erik Johnson, vice president and general manager of workflow and informatics, Beckman Coulter. "This technology is part of our commitment to help laboratories run as efficiently and effectively as possible. As they go about the important business of delivering timely, accurate results, technologists can be assured that DxONE PROService is continuously running in the background, looking for potential issues that could threaten efficiency, productivity and quality in the laboratory services."

Through the secure, proprietary connection capabilities of DxONE PROService, laboratories can give Beckman Coulter service teams remote access to their instrumentation. Applying intelligent diagnostics, service professionals can take a forward-looking approach to identifying potential issues in advance, and proactively address them. Should issues arise, laboratory technologists and Beckman Coulter experts can engage in real-time troubleshooting and, if possible, fix issues remotely. If a service call is necessary, Beckman Coulter will have the information needed to expedite a resolution of the issue, ensuring laboratory operations are up and running as quickly as possible.

DxONE PROService meets the standard for the EU's newly implemented General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which governs how the personal information of EU citizens is gathered, transferred and stored within the European Union. Adopted by the European Parliament in April 2017, the regulation went into effect May 25, 2018, and sets forth the strictest requirements to date pertaining to protected information. The GDPR is intended to standardize regulation of private information across all 28 EU states. DxONE PROService uses encryption, VPN and authentication services, and dedicated regional private clouds that are in compliance with the GDPR.

Beckman Coulter is committed to partnering with clinical laboratories to ensure uptime and the overall excellence of laboratory instrumentation throughout the product lifecycle-often working behind the scenes-so laboratory technologists can focus on providing patient care with greater peace of mind.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. For over 80 years, Beckman Coulter has been the partner of choice for healthcare organizations. Our scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world. We share in our customers' mission toward continuous improvement and quality patient care because we believe when efficiency and clinical outcomes are improved, patients benefit and we can move healthcare forward for every person.

