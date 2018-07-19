Infinity Energy S.A. - Results of AGM and EGM

Infinity Energy S.A.

("Infinity" or the "Company")

Results of AGM & EGM

On 1 June 2018 the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Infinity Energy SA together with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) were held at the registered office of the Company. All resolutions on the AGM agenda were passed. Out of the fifteen items on the agenda of the EGM, nine items could not be deliberated due to a lack of necessary quorum under the Company's Articles of Association. The remaining six items of the EGM agenda were passed on 1 June 2018.

Under Luxembourg Company Law and the Articles of Association of Infinity Energy SA a second EGM was held on 17 July 2018 in order to deliberate on the nine outstanding EGM agenda items. All remaining nine resolutions were passed and Notarial approval has been received as required by Luxembourg Law.

The company is progressing its listing on the Standard Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

