Capita plc - Capita awarded contract by Southern Water

Capita has been selected by Southern Water as its new customer services Managed Service Provider in a contract worth £30m over the initial five-year term with an option to extend for a further three years.

Capita will build upon its established front-office operation for Southern Water, extending this six-year relationship to the management of back office billing processes as well as correspondence-handling, print and mail.

By bringing the work together under one supplier, Capita will work with Southern Water to improve customer experience and increase customer self-service through use of our repeatable solutions across insight, analytics and automation. These capabilities are core to Capita's new strategy.

Simon Oates, Chief Customer Officer at Southern Water, said: "I'm delighted that we are extending our contract with Capita. It will streamline our processes and support our drive to continually improve our customer experience."

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Capita, said: "This expanded partnership with Southern Water demonstrates Capita's expertise in transforming customer experience across all channels. It also reflects our track record of supporting blue-chip clients in highly-regulated sectors such as utilities and financial services. We look forward to building on our existing relationship to continue to provide value for money services, and at the same time give Southern Water's customers a better service and more choice."

The IFRS15 transaction price of the five-year contract is £30m.

