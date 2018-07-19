OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, July 18
|TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Oxford Instruments PLC
|2. Reason for notification (yes/no)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|No
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|No
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|No
|Other (please specify):
|No
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
Edinburgh, Scotland
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):
|5. Date of transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:
|16th July 2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|17th July 2018
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.72
|0.00
|4.72
|57,375,604
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|5.05
|0.00
|5.05
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0006650450
|N/A
|2,710,573
|N/A
|4.72
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|2,710,573
|4.72
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Standard Life Aberdeen plc
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited
|Standard Life Aberdeen plc
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
|Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited
|10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|N/A
|The number and % of voting rights held
|N/A
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|N/A
|11. Additional informationxvi
|In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.
This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("AAMPLC") decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 16 July 2018. "AAMPLC" now effectively holds the delegated voting rights to 4.72% of the shares in Oxford Instruments plc. Prior to this crossing, "AAMPLC" effectively held 5.05% of the delegated voting rights.
|12 Contact name:
|Susan Johnson-Brett, Oxford Instruments plc
|13. Contact telephone number:
|01865 393324