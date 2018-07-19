OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Holding(s) in Company

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("AAMPLC") decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 16 July 2018. "AAMPLC" now effectively holds the delegated voting rights to 4.72% of the shares in Oxford Instruments plc. Prior to this crossing, "AAMPLC" effectively held 5.05% of the delegated voting rights.