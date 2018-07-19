

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Exercise of Restricted Stock Units and Director Dealings



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 19 July 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), announces the exercise by the following Non-Executive Directors of restricted stock units ('RSUs') that entitled the holder to subscribe for an ordinary share of one penny nominal value at a subscription price of one penny per ordinary share. The RSUs were granted under the Company's 2017 Remuneration Policy and were eligible for exercise for a limited time after completion of a vesting period of one year. Details of the exercise of the RSUs, all of which took place on 18 July 2018, and which have been duly notified to the Company, are summarised below.



+---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Director | Position | RSU's Exercised | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Frank Armstrong | Non-Executive Chairman | 41,096 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Barry Price | Non-Executive Director | 19,179 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Stephen Davies | Non-Executive Director | 19,179 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Leopoldo Zambeletti | Non-Executive Director | 19,179 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Valerie Andrews | Non-Executive Director | 19,179 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Dave Wurzer | Non-Executive Director | 19,179 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+ | Total | | 136,991 | +---------------------+------------------------+-----------------+



Summit has also been notified that Barry Price and Leopoldo Zambeletti have sold 9,851 and 11,286 ordinary shares, at a price of 36.5 pence per ordinary share for the two separate transactions, to cover the tax and other charges associated with the exercise of the RSUs.



Following the exercise of the RSUs, the shareholdings of the Non-Executive Directors are as follows:



+-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Director |Position | Shareholding| % of Issued Share| | | |(ordinary shares)| Capital| +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Frank Armstrong |Non-Executive | 80,538*| 0.10%| | |Chairman | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Barry Price |Non-Executive | 116,539| 0.14%| | |Director | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Stephen Davies |Non-Executive | 621,660| 0.76%| | |Director | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Leopoldo Zambeletti|Non-Executive | 7,893| 0.01%| | |Director | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Valerie Andrews |Non-Executive | 29,679| 0.04%| | |Director | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Dave Wurzer |Non-Executive | 26,679| 0.03%| | |Director | | | +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ |Total | | 882,988| 1.08%| +-------------------+---------------------+-----------------+------------------+ * Includes shares held by persons closely associated with the director



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 136,991 ordinary shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2018.



Following the exercise of these RSUs, the total number of ordinary shares following admission will be 82,125,995 with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote. The Company has no shares in Treasury; therefore following admission the total number of voting rights in Summit will be 82,125,995. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify an interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).



About Summit Therapeutics Summit Therapeutics is a leader in antibiotic innovation. Our new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the new standards of care for the benefit of patients, and create value for payors and healthcare providers. We are currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for C. difficile infection and gonorrhoea and are using our proprietary Discuva Platform to expand our pipeline. For more information, visit www.summitplc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc. For more information, please contact:



Notification of Transactions pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | i. Frank Armstrong | | | | | | | | ii. Barry Price | | | | | | | | iii. Stephen Davies | | | | | | | | iv. Leopoldo Zambeletti | | | | | | | | v. Valerie Andrews | | | | | | | | vi. Dave Wurzer | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status | i. Non-Executive Chairman | | | | | | | | ii. Non-Executive Director | | | | | | | | iii. Non-Executive Director | | | | | | | | iv. Non-Executive Director | | | | | | | | v. Non-Executive Director | | | | | | | | vi. Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |financial instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the|Exercise of restricted stock units (RSUs) to| | |transactions |subscribe for ordinary shares of one penny nominal| | | |value | +--+------------------------+-+-------------------+----------------+-----------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | | | +-------------------+----------------+ | | | | |(i)-(vi) 1p | i. 41,096 | | | | | |(exercise price) | | | | | | | |(ii)-(vi) 19,179| | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |136,991 ordinary shares | | | | | | |- Price |1 penny (exercise price) | | | | | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transactions|18 July 2018 | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the|Outside a trading venue | | |transactions | | +--+------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+



+-+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1|Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +-++-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name | i. Barry Price | | | | | | | | ii. Leopoldo Zambeletti | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status | i. Non-Executive Director | | | | | | | | ii. Non-Executive Director | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |Amendment | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Summit Therapeutics plc | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 penny each | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BN40HZ01 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transactions |Sale of ordinary shares of one penny nominal| | | |value | +--+-----------------------------+-+---------------+-----------+---------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | | | +---------------+-----------+ | | | | | i. 36.5 pence| i. 9,851 | | | | | | ii. 36.5 pence| ii. 11,286| | | | | +---------------+-----------+ | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume |21,137 ordinary shares | | | | | | |- Average Price |36.5 pence | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transactions |18 July 2018 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transactions |London Stock Exchange | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



