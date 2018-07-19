Clavister Becomes Member of Germany's Top Ranked Government Security Alliance

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, today proudly joins the Alliance for Cybersecurity (Allianz Für Cybersicherheit) in Germany, the country's premier institution for companies and other organizations fighting cyberthreats.

Run by the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnologie (BSI), a governmental organisation for IT, the Alliance for Cybersecurity has been in existence for 2012 and invites applications from committed security firms to be members through a vetting and review process. As the main government and independent agency for cybersecurity topics, it is well respected and has some of the largest research facilities to make its members aware of the latest threats. The main focus of the Alliance is to strengthen the awareness and connect the members for better IT Security and does this through a vigorous platform of online, print and seminars and events.

"As a supplier for IT Security with a focus on Germany, we are happy to join the network of the Allianz to work together with other partners for better IT security," notes Thomas Gross, Sales Director for Clavister Germany and the project leader for application process. "We are sure that other members can benefit from our twenty years of experience of cybersecurity. Since we are also in the final evaluation stage of our Common Criteria EAL4+ certification (Common Criteria is the recognised international standard for security evaluation of software and cybersecurity products) and will soon begin our planning to do the BSI Certification afterwards, it was an easy decision also to join such a strong organisation with a focus on cybersecurity."

