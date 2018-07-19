

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open largely unchanged in cautious trade on Thursday as investors await new developments on global trade disputes.



Larry Kudlow, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for blocking a U.S.-China trade deal and suggested that the European Union will be offering a significant free trade offer during a visit to the U.S. next week.



The dollar held firm after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wrapped up his semi-annual testimony to Congress about economic and monetary policy.



Powell once again delivered an upbeat assessment and reiterated that strong growth will keep the Fed on its current path of gradually raising interest rates.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with Japanese shares rising for a fifth day while Chinese stocks pulled back despite moves by the central bank to boost the liquidity of commercial banks.



The yuan extended losses to hit a one-year low as the People's Bank of China weakened its fixing beyond 6.7.



Oil extended gains after climbing 1 percent on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration report showed a surprise major build in crude oil inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher as investors digested positive earnings results from the likes of United Continental and Morgan Stanley, disappointing housing data and the latest read on the economy from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent to hit its highest level in a month and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to close at a more than five-month high while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down marginally.



IBM delivered solid quarterly results after market close while EBay gave a lackluster sales forecast for the third quarter. American Express reported revenue that fell short of expectations.



European markets eked out modest gains on Wednesday in response to well-received corporate earnings results and weakening of both the euro and pound following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upbeat comments in his testimony.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent to end at its highest level in more than a month. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX