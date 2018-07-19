Union Bancaire Privée (UBP): First Half-Year Results 2018

GENEVA, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UBP announces a net profit of CHF 115 million for the first half of 2018

at the end of rose to CHF 115.3 million, up 5.3% from CHF 109.5 million from the same period in 2017. The operating result of CHF 147.4 million, compared with CHF 133.9 million a year earlier, represents an increase of 10.1% (+ CHF 13.5 million).



Strong growth in net new money

Net new money during the first half of 2018 amounted to CHF 2.7 billion, leading to total assets under management reaching CHF 128.4 billion at the end of June 2018, compared with CHF 125.3 billion at the end of December 2017. This was a result of inflows from both private and institutional clients, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Operating revenues grew by 6.0%, rising from CHF 509.6 million in the first half of 2017 to CHF 540.0 million at the end of June 2018. In a more volatile market environment, the decrease in brokerage fees, caused by fewer client transactions, was offset by a rise in management fees from assets managed in funds, as well as discretionary and advisory mandates, together now accounting for over 60% of assets under management.

Operating expenses of 341.0 million at the end of June 2018 were up slightly from CHF 323.7 million a year earlier. This increase was mainly the result of new hires in the first half of the year, as well as investments in IT and digital. The cost/income ratio of 63.1% continues to demonstrate that costs and margins are managed both efficiently and effectively.

The Tier 1 ratio, which rose to 28.2% at the end of June, remains well above the minimum requirements stipulated under Basel III and by the FINMA. The Bank's solid financial base can also be seen in its excellent short-term liquidity ratio, which stands at 290.4%.

"These results reflect our teams' dynamism and our ability to meet clients' expectations in a more difficult market environment. We continue to invest in our priority markets, as well as expanding our offering of innovative solutions to private and institutional clients," explains Guy de Picciotto, UBP's CEO.

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

UBP is one of Switzerland's leading private banks, and is among the best-capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 28.2% as at 30 June 2018. The Bank is specialised in the field of wealth management for both private and institutional clients. It is based in Geneva and employs 1,724 people in over twenty locations worldwide; it held some CHF 128.4 billion in assets under management as at 30 June 2018.

