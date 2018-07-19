Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 operational results 19-Jul-2018 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 operational results Moscow, Russia - 19 July 2018 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q2 & H1 2018. Q2 2018 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output declined 4% in Q2 2018 to 2.26 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 2.35 mln tonnes) compared with the previous quarter impacted by short-term maintenance works at BF#4 and BF#5, whereas crude steel production declined only 1% to 3.00 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 3.03 mln tonnes) as a result of lower consumption of pig iron in BOFs. Meanwhile, the Company continues its efficiency programmes aimed at decreasing raw material consumption ratios in the steel production process. · Consolidated steel product sales were broadly stable at 2.84 mln tonnes in Q2 2018 compared with the previous quarter (Q1 2018: 2.86 mln tonnes). Domestic sales increased to 64% (Q1 2018: 52%) reflecting a more attractive pricing environment driven by the commencement of the construction season in Russia. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio increased 1 p.p. to 46% (Q1 2018: 45%) as the company increased its sales volumes of galivanised, colour coated and thick plate products. This was partially mitigated by lower large diameter pipe ("LDP") and cold-rolled product sales. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol grew 19% largely driven by higher production volumes of "2ZH", "GZHO" and "Concentrate K" grades. Meanwhile, Vorkutaugol sold-off stocks of "1ZH" grade which also contributed to Q2 2018 sales volumes growth. · Iron ore pellet sales surged 31% and totalled 3.12 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 2.38 mln tonnes) after the realisation of finished goods in transit in Q2, carried over from the previous quarter. · Iron ore concentrate sales increased to 1.36 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 1.29 mln tonnes) driven by seasonal production growth at Olcon. H1 2018 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 1% in H1 2018 to 4.61 mln tonnes (H1 2017: 4.58 mln tonnes) compared with the previous period as a result of fewer maintenance works in H1 2018 and declining idle time at BF's. Crude steel production increased 6% to 6.03 mln tonnes (H1 2017: 5.70 mln tonnes) following steel production efficiency improvement after the launch of the ladle furnace #2 in July 2017 and higher production volumes of Balakovo mini-mill. · Consolidated steel product sales improved to 5.71 mln tonnes in H1 2018 (H1 2017: 5.28 mln tonnes). Severstal increased sales volumes of HVA products, which was partially offset by the growth in semi-finished product sales. This resulted in 2 ppts improvement of the HVA product mix to 46% (H1 2017: 44%). · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products substantially grew c.4%-22% in H1 following global trends and sales and marketing initiatives run by Severstal. · The improvement of H1 2018 iron ore concentrate sales y/y partially reflects the consolidation of the Yakovlevskiy mine. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 3,001 3,033 (1%) 6,034 5,695 6% (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,259 2,347 (4%) 4,606 4,582 1% (Russian Steel) Sales Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 750 628 19% 1,378 1,538 (10%) concentrate Iron ore 3,123 2,377 31% 5,500 5,459 1% pellets Iron ore 1,364 1,292 6% 2,656 2,039 30% concentrate Total steel 2,844 2,864 (1%) 5,708 5,281 8% products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,857 2,874 (1%) 5,731 5,300 8% products (Russian Steel) High value Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 46% 45% 1 ppts 46% 44% 2 ppts (Consolidate d) Severstal 46% 45% 1 ppts 45% 44% 1 ppts Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, thousands Q2 2018 Q1 Change, H1 H1 Change, of tonnes 2018 % 2018 201 % 7 Coal: 342 404 (15%) 746 910 (18%) Coking coal 35 46 (24%) 81 19 n/a concentrate Steam coal 307 358 (14%) 665 891 (25%) Iron ore: 2,165 1,44 50% 3,60 3,0 19% 1 6 42 Iron ore pellets 2,054 1,18 73% 3,24 3,0 8% 8 2 11 Iron ore 111 253 (56%) 364 31 n/a concentrate Semi-finished 185 256 (28%) 441 228 93% products Rolled products: 2,219 2,16 2% 4,38 4,2 4% 6 5 05 Hot-rolled coil 969 963 1% 1,93 2,0 (5%) 2 42 Hot-rolled plate 226 198 14% 424 378 12% Cold-rolled coil 321 389 (17%) 710 665 7% Galvanised and 218 198 10% 416 267 56% metallic coated coil Colour coated 105 67 57% 172 185 (7%) coil Long products 380 351 8% 731 668 9% Downstream 440 442 (0%) 882 848 4% products: Metalware 146 128 14% 274 315 (13%) products Large diameter 86 119 (28%) 205 127 61% pipes Other tubes, 208 195 7% 403 406 (1%) pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol grew 19% largely driven by higher production volumes of "2ZH", "GZHO" and "Concentrate K" grades. Meanwhile, Vorkutaugol sold-off stocks of "1ZH" grade which also contributed to Q2 2018 sales volumes growth. Internal coking coal concentrate procurement increased to 95% in Q2 2018 while the minor volumes allocated by Vorkutaugol to external sales marginally declined q/q. · Steam coal sales at Vorkutaugol declined 14% q/q reflecting weaker demand from domestic consumers due to the end of the heating season. · Iron ore pellet sales surged 31% and totalled 3.12 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 2.38 mln tonnes) after the realisation of a share of finished goods in transit in Q2, carried over from the previous quarter. · Iron ore concentrate sales increased to 1.36 mln tonnes (Q1 2018: 1.29 mln tonnes) driven by seasonal production growth at Olcon. Sales Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coal: 1,057 986 7% 2,043 2,429 (16%) Coking coal 750 628 19% 1,378 1,538 (10%) concentrate Steam coal 307 358 (14%) 665 891 (25%) Iron ore: 4,487 3,669 22% 8,156 7,498 9% Iron ore 3,123 2,377 31% 5,500 5,459 1% pellets Iron ore 1,364 1,292 6% 2,656 2,039 30% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales declined to 2.86 mln tonnes compared with the previous quarter (Q1 2018: 2.87 mln tonnes). Domestic sales increased to 64% (Q1 2018: 52%) reflecting a more attractive pricing environment driven by the commencement of the construction season in Russia. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio remained high at 46% (Q1 2018: 45%) benefitting from higher sales volumes of thick plate, colour coated and galivanised products, partially offset by lower LDP and cold rolled steel sales. · Semi-finished product volumes decreased, reflecting declining volumes of billets, which were redirected to the production of long steel products. · Severstal increased its sales of the HDG and colour-coated products responding to seasonally strong demand in Russia. This resulted in lower cold-rolled coil sales volumes. · LDP sales volumes declined 28% q/q due to the accumulation of finished goods to be dispatched in Q3 2018 from the Izhora Pipe Mill. In March 2018, the Izhora Pipe Mill won a tender to supply approximately 165kt of LDPs for Gazprom projects during 2018-2019. · Average selling prices for the majority of steel products remained high in Q2 2018 in line with global trends. The increase in semi-finished product average selling prices was a result of a higher share of slabs in the product mix and the decline in LDP average selling price was compensated by higher sales volumes of thick plate. Sales volumes, Q2 2018 Q1 Change, % H1 2018 H1 Change, thousands of 2018 2017 % tonnes Total steel 2,857 2,874 (1%) 5,731 5,300 8% products Semi-finished 185 256 (28%) 441 228 93% products Rolled 2,232 2,176 3% 4,408 4,224 4% products: Hot-rolled coil 969 963 1% 1,932 2,043 (5%) Hot-rolled 226 198 14% 424 378 12% plate Cold-rolled 321 389 (17%) 710 665 7% coil Galvanised and 218 198 10% 416 267 56%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)