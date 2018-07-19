Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 financial results 19-Jul-2018 / 09:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2018 financial results - Record margins support further improved cashflows - Moscow, Russia - 19 July 2018 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its Q2 & H1 2018 financial results for the period ended 30 June 2018. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 $ million, Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % unless otherwise stated Revenue 2,259 2,173 4.0% 4,432 3,698 19.8% EBITDA1 874 706 23.8% 1,580 1,207 30.9% EBITDA 38.7% 32.5% 6.2 ppts 35.6% 32.6% 3.0 ppts margin, % Profit from 766 585 30.9% 1,351 1,004 34.6% operations Operating 33.9% 26.9% 7.0 ppts 30.5% 27.1% 3.4 ppts margin, % Free cash 598 289 106.9% 887 452 96.2% flow2 Net profit3 557 461 20.8% 1,018 495 105.7% Basic EPS4, 0.68 0.57 19.3% 1.25 0.61 104.9% $ Notes: 1) EBITDA represents profit from operations plus depreciation and amortisation of productive assets (including the Group's share in depreciation and amortisation of associates and joint ventures) adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposals of PPE and intangible assets and its share in associates' and joint ventures' non-operating income/(expenses). 2) Free Cash Flow is determined as the aggregate amount of the following items: Net cash from operating activities, CAPEX, proceeds from disposal of PPE, interest received and dividends received. 3) Net profit after FX fluctuations and other non-cash items. 4) Basic EPS is calculated on the following basis: net profit divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: 814.4 million shares for Q2 2018, 814.1 million shares for Q1 2018, 814.3 million shares for H1 2018 and 810.6 million shares for H1 2017. Q2 2018 vs. Q1 2018 ANALYSIS: ? Group revenue increased 4.0% to $2,259 million (Q1 2018: $2,173 million) largely driven by higher sales volumes in the Resources division in Q2 2018. ? Group EBITDA improved significantly, up 23.8% q/q, to $874 million (Q1 2018: $706 million). This EBITDA increase was supported by the Group revenue growth and lower cost of sales in the Russian Steel division. Group EBITDA margin grew 6.2 ppts reaching a record level of 38.7% (Q1 2018: 32.5%). Severstal's EBITDA margin remains one of the highest in the industry globally. ? Free cash flow totalled $598 million (Q1 2018: $289 million) which reflects a release of net working capital on the back of receivables collection, accumulated in Q1 2018 and a decline in inventories. Effective conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow remains one of the Company's key strategic financial priorities. ? Net profit of $557 million (Q1 2018: $461 million) includes a FX loss of $56 million. Adjusting for this non-cash item, Severstal would have posted an underlying net profit of $613 million (Q1 2018: net profit of $449 million). ? Cash CAPEX increased 17.6% q/q to $160 million (Q1 2018: $136 million) due to seasonal factors. The Group's capital expenditure programme for 2018 is expected to stand at 49.5 bn RUB and will focus on upstream investments. ? Net debt declined 80.5% to $153 million by the end of Q2 2018 (Q1 2018: $785 million) reflecting cash balances growth on the back of free cash flow generation for Q2 2018. The Company's public debt includes outstanding loan participation notes due in 2021 and 2022, and convertible bonds due in 2021 and 2022. ? Recommended dividend payment of 45.94 RUB per share for the three months ended 30 June 2018. H1 2018 vs. H1 2017 ANALYSIS: ? Group revenue increased 19.8% y/y to $4,432 million (H1 2017: $3,698 million). The significant growth in revenue y/y was supported by a favourable steel and commodities pricing environment in 2018 and 8% steel sales volumes growth y/y. ? Group EBITDA grew 30.9% y/y to $1,580 million (H1 2017: $1,207 million) driven by topline growth partly offset by growth in cost of good sold. ? The Company generated $887 million of free cash flow which represents a significant increase of 96.2% y/y (H1 2017: $452 million) as a result of earnings growth y/y. ? The Group maintained its prudent approach to CAPEX with investments equal to $296 million in H1 2018, an increase of 6.9% y/y (H1 2017: $277 million). FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS: ? At the end of Q2 2018, cash and cash equivalents stood at $1,376 million (Q1 2018: $757 million) reflecting the net effect of free cash flow generation for the period. ? Gross debt remained relatively unchanged at $1,529 million (Q1 2018: $1,542 million). ? Net debt declined 80.5% to $153 million by the end of Q2 2018 (Q1 2018: $785 million) reflecting cash balances growth on the back of free cash flow generation for the period. As a result, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio declined to 0.1x at the end of Q2 2018 (Q1 2018: 0.3x). Severstal's Net Debt/EBITDA remains one of the lowest amongst steel companies globally and enables Severstal to maintain a low level of debt whilst returning value to its shareholders. ? The liquidity position remains strong, with $1,376 million in cash and cash equivalents and unused committed credit lines of $1,044 million, more than covering the short-term principal debt of $195 million. Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal Management, commented: "Severstal is continuously focused on maximising value for its shareholders. To further demonstrate this, I am pleased to report that in April we have revised our dividend policy, with a formal commitment to paying 100% of free cash flow in the form of dividends on a quarterly basis. We are committed to growing our business further. This growth will be delivered through the Company's operational improvements, customer care initiatives and our innovation-focused transformation of the business. Actual figures, of course, may vary during the period due to the cyclical nature of the steel industry. Further information on Severstal's operational enhancements will be given at the Company's annual Capital Markets Day in November 2018. We are focused on constantly improving our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and this commitment is fully aligned with the Group's objective to be the leader in value creation for all of our stakeholders. We have now started providing additional information on ESG as part of our operational reporting. We achieved a solid financial performance in Q2 2018. In a strong pricing environment, the flexibility of our distribution channels enabled the Group to quickly redirect larger volumes to domestic markets. Reflecting our goal of becoming a leader by Total Shareholder Return, the Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 45.94 roubles per share for Q2 2018. In 2018 we continue to forecast global steel growth. Russian steel demand increased by 5% in 2017 and is expected to grow by a further 2.6% in 2018, supported by GDP growth and gradual economic recovery. Russia remains Severstal's core market, and with the flexibility to redistribute shipments quickly between domestic and export markets, we are confident that Severstal will benefit strongly from any local demand." REVIEW OF THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 In Q2 2018 the Company's EBITDA improved by 23.8% driven by higher sales volumes at the Resources division as well as strong steel prices. The the Group's EBITDA margin reached a record level of almost 39% in Q2 2018. Domestic steel sales volume increased to 64% (Q1 2018: 52%) reflecting a more attractive pricing environment driven by the commencement of the construction season in Russia. Severstal's proximity to both its main export and domestic consumers allows it to shift flexibly between export and domestic sales depending on the market environment. Meanwhile, the Company maintained a high level of high value added (HVA) sales at 46%. EBITDA to free cash conversion remains one of the Severstal's strategic financial priorities. Free cash flow totalled $598 million in Q2 2018 resulting from a net working capital (NWC) release in receivables and inventories. Severstal is committed to returning value to its shareholders whilst managing and maintaining a low debt level. Severstal's financial position remains strong with its Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 0.1x as at the end of Q2 2018. As a result, the Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of 45.94 roubles per share for Q2 2018. SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL (RSD) $ million, Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Change, % H1 2018 H1 2017 Change, % unless otherwise stated Revenue 2,036 2,025 0.5% 4,061 3,379 20.2% EBITDA 630 535 17.8% 1,165 779 49.6% EBITDA 30.9% 26.4% 4.5 ppts 28.7% 23.1% 5.6 ppts margin, % RSD steel product sales declined to 2.86 mln tonnes in Q2 2018 (Q1 2018: 2.87 mln tonnes). Domestic sales increased to 64% (Q1 2018: 52%) reflecting a more attractive pricing environment driven by the commencement of construction season in Russia. The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio

