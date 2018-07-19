

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported that, a higher cost of energy, lower than expected output of electricity from renewable sources and lower volumes of energy being consumed has negatively impacted on SSE's adjusted operating profit in first-quarter by around 80 million pounds, compared with plan, and this will potentially impact on its full year results. In the three months to 30 June 2018: Hydro output was higher than the same period in 2017, however was around 20% lower than plan. The output from onshore and offshore wind farms was around 15% lower than plan. The average domestic gas demand was around 10% lower than plan.



For 2018/19, SSE expects investment and capital expenditure to be around 1.7 billion pounds and around 6 billion pounds across the five years to March 2023. SSE will provide an update on 2018/19 performance in its Notification of Close Period Statement on 25 September.



SSE plc said it is committed to the plan for the dividend for the five years to 2023, as set out in May 2018, including its intention to recommend a full-year dividend of 97.5 pence per share for 2018/19. The Group confirmed that the SSE Energy Services transaction is on course - subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals - for completion by the end of the current financial year.



