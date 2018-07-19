

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L), an international business information and events group, reported Thursday that its third-quarter total revenue dropped 9 percent to 107.9 million pounds from last year's 118.4 million pounds.



The decline in revenue was largely due to exchange and the sale of the Global Markets Intelligence Division, which is entirely a subscription-based business.



On an underlying basis, revenues were flat.



The company noted that since its interim results announcement in May, trading has continued in line with the Board's expectations.



In its trading update, the company reported that Subscriptions/content revenues of 54.5 million pounds dropped 3 percent on a reported basis, but grew 2 percent on an underlying basis. Pricing, data and market-intelligence subscription revenue increased by an underlying 14%.



Events revenue fell 1 percent to 40.3 million pounds and Advertising revenues dropped 13 percent.



The company will announce preliminary results for the year to September 30 on November 22.



