

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months to 30 June 2018 increased to 51.7 million pounds from 49.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Mark Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Moneysupermarket Group, said, 'Our trading is on track and our Reinvent strategy to help people save more money across more household bills, is moving ahead. In particular, our expanding product engineering hub is making it easier for customers to switch.'



Profit after tax improved to 42.5 million pounds from 40.3 million pounds in the prior year. Statutory earnings per ordinary share for the six months to 30 June 2018 were 7.9 pence, compared to 7.4 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per ordinary share increased from 8.1 pence to 8.4 pence per share through the increase in profit and share buyback.



The company noted that it has successfully delivered on plans and are trading in line with expectations.



The Group's revenues increased 5% to 173.7 million pounds from 165.3 million pounds last year.



The Board remains confident of delivering market expectations for the year. The Board decided to increase the interim dividend by 4% to 2.95 pence per ordinary share. The ex-dividend date is 2 August 2018, with a payment date of 14 September 2018.



