

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L), in its trading update for the period from 1 April 2018, said it expects to achieve its underlying earnings guidance for the full year, while continuing to reduce its debt and achieving a year-end net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 1.4 times.



Since the end of 2017/18, the Group has continued to implement its strategy of focusing on the three core markets - Defence, Emergency Services and Nuclear, which make up around three quarters of revenue.



In the first quarter, Babcock commenced the disposal process for two low margin non-strategic businesses. The company expects more small disposals and exits from non-core businesses, primarily in the Land sector, through the year.



Ahead of its Annual General Meeting later today, Babcock said its revenue expectations for the Aviation sector, where it expects strong growth, and the Nuclear sector remain unchanged.



However, the company now expects defence revenues to be temporarily impacted by the restructuring of the Defence Equipment & Support or DE&S organisation which has created the new Submarine Delivery Agency or SDA.



According to Babcock, around 83 percent of its expected revenue is now in place for 2018/19, and around 55 percent for 2019/20.



The Group continues to maintain a healthy financial position. As previously indicated, it expects revenue, profit and cash flow for the year to be second-half weighted.



