The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the preference A class shares of Aktiebolaget Högkullen (HOGK PREF A, ISIN code SE0008679740, order book ID 110779) due to the company's decision to redeem all of the company's outstanding preference shares. For more information on the redemption of the preference shares, please see a press release published by the company yesterday, July 18, 2018. The preference shares will be delisted as of tomorrow, July 20, 2018. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.