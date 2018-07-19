

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the second quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 4.6 billion in the June quarter from CHF 3.6 billion in the first quarter.



In the same period of last year, the surplus totaled CHF 5.5 billion.



In real terms, exports climbed 1.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter and imports went up by 0.5 percent.



Elsewhere, a report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports grew 11.8 percent annually to CHF 1.9 billion in June.



This result enabled watch industry exports to exceed the CHF 10 billion mark in the first half; that had no longer been the case since 2015.



