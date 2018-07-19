Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that UK Border Force is now using Resolve, the company's handheld Raman system, to detect bulk chemicals-whether benign, hazardous, or illegal-through opaque packages and containers. This system is the latest addition to a suite of advanced technologies deployed to detect illegal shipments.

The Resolve system's unique through-barrier technology-known as spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS)-enables customs and border officers to identify a broad range of threats through opaque and colored containers and packaging materials thereby reducing risk of exposure to harmful materials. These include explosives, toxic chemicals, narcotics and chemical warfare agents.

In scenarios where hazardous materials may be present, opening or disturbing containers can increase risk to the operator and, in some cases, the public. Resolve enables safer operation, keeping hazards contained, reducing or removing the need to take samples.

"Resolve's unique ability to detect hazardous substances through opaque packaging is ideal for use in border applications as the technology reduces the risk of exposure to the operator," said Dr. Robert Stokes, the head of Detection and Security, Raman Spectroscopy, at Agilent. "We are working closely with UK Border Force as they deploy Resolve systems across the UK, providing comprehensive training sessions as well as specialist Reachback support."

This deployment is part of a multi-million-pound framework agreement between the UK Home Office and Agilent Technologies.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom.

