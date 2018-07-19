Vistex Signs First Indonesian Client, Massive Music at Successful MIDEM

LONDON, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, the leading provider of rights and royalties software solutions dedicated to the music, entertainment and licensing industries, is delighted to announce its first Indonesian client, Massive Music, to adopt Music Maestro. The deal was signed at this year's MIDEM - the annual music industry trade show held in Cannes, France.

Following recently announced clients from Russia, Brazil, China and South Africa, Indonesia represents yet another emerging territory within the music industry, and Vistex is very pleased to welcome Indonesia's largest music publisher.

Irfan Aulia, Managing Director of Massive Music and Board of Director of The Association of Indonesian Music Publishers (APMINDO), said, "Why did we choose Music Maestro? As the biggest music publisher in Indonesia, we believe in Vistex's experience in providing music publishers with the best tools for our business. Thirty years of experience is more than enough to convince me as a Music Maestro user."

Tom La Torre, Account Manager, Music at Vistex, added, "Confirming Massive Music as our latest client whilst in Cannes made what was a successful MIDEM for us even better. After discussing their business and the growing industry in Indonesia with Irfan over recent months, we are incredibly excited to be able to work with them moving forward, and to provide them with the solutions to enable them to grow further at an important time for the Indonesian market."

MIDEM also saw the formal launch of Vistex' latest solution, OS2.0 for the Music Maestro, Record Maestro and iMaestro platforms, which will enable music clients to offer first class statement delivery, dynamic dashboards and intuitive financial analytics to their composers, artists, managers, and sub-publishers. Reactions and feedback were incredibly positive, and we are already able to confirm that more than 20 clients will be adopting OS2.0 moving forward, including Reservoir, Because Editions, West One, Som Livre and Mushroom Music Group.

Vistex's prominence as a leader in its field within the music industry was further evident with Phil Bird, Head of Sales (EMEA) featured as a guest panellist during MIDEM's Streaming Summit, where he was invited to discuss Metadata: ...And Money For All, in Digital Distribution. Joined by Kristin Graziani, Director of Artist Relations, Stem Desintermedia (USA), Pieter Van Rijn, CEO, FUGA (Netherlands), and moderated by Paul Brindley, CEO, Music Ally (UK), the hugely informative panel discussed the role played by metadata and the impact it has on the monies generated in the digital supply chain. Click here to view the video of the panel via MIDEM's own YouTube channel.

About Vistex

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, rights and royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of go-to-market programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

