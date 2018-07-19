

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L), a self storage company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter revenue increased 7.9 percent to 30 million pounds from last year's 27.8 million pounds.



Like-for-like revenue increased 7.6 percent to 29.9 million pounds, driven by a combination of growth in occupancy and rate.



Revenue from the Armadillo portfolio increased by 23% to 3.7 million pounds. Like-for-like revenue increased by 9%.



In its trading update, the company noted that store maximum lettable area or MLA for the quarter increased 1.2 percent.



Closing occupancy grew 3.4 percent to 3.86 million sq ft.



Like-for-like closing occupancy increased 2.6 percentage points to 84.2%.



The Group's average achieved net rent per sq ft increased by 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.



