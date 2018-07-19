Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-07-19 / 09:00 *Media Release* *Helvetica Property acquires real estate portfolio for the HSC fund in the amount of CHF 123 million* *Zürich, 19. July 2018 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors AG has acquired eight further high-quality properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial (HSC) real estate fund for a total of around CHF 123 million. This brings the HSC Fund closer to its planned listing in mid-2019.* The properties are in established locations within the economic areas of Zurich, Central Switzerland, Basel, Western Switzerland and Ticino. The actual gross yield of the properties is around 5.9%. The high-quality properties have an attractive tenant and usage mix and offers ??around 35,000 m2 rental space while generating annual rental income of around CHF 7.2 million. _«Among other things, by acquiring these properties, we have made our way into the Région Lémanique and further strengthened the diversification and income base of the HSC fund. After several months of intensive negotiations, we are proud to have completed the acquisition of the portfolio just a few days after the last capital increase, thus achieving another attractive investment for the fund with Rental Income effective as of July 1st, 2018" _says Frederic Königsegg, CIO, Head Investment Management. The properties have an occupancy rate of around 94% with further potential for capital value appreciation and have an average weighted lease term of 4.1 years. With these acquisitions, the HSC fund continues to improve its diversification and cash flow base, increasing its gross volume to nearly CHF 400 million. _"In a highly competitive market, we remained focused and have now been able to acquire further attractive properties in good locations. With these acquisitions, the established HSC investment strategy with focus on commercial real estate in agglomerations is being confirmed. In mid-2016 we envisaged the listing of the HSC fund for mid-2019. Now we are really one step closer. This pleases me very much", _says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@HelveticaProperty.com All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GAUCXOOSIK [2] Document title: Helvetica Property acquires real estate portfolio for the HSC fund in the amount of CHF 123 million Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Real estate End of Corporate News 706149 2018-07-19 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=706149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0ff4fc592351b5565a256d4214c8524&application_id=706149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

