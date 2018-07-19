UniPrint.net announced today that Pat Johnson has joined the company to support and develop their EMEA Partner Program, as well as with the promotion of their highly successful Cloud solutions UniPrint Infinity and ePRINTit.

Pat brings with him 20 years of experience at Xerox UK where he was instrumental in engaging with software vendors to support Xerox Connectkey products and Xerox Business Partner Channels. In joining UniPrint.net, Pat is well placed to support the continued growth of UniPrint.net EMEA Partners with the UniPrint product portfolio. Pat will hold the new position of MPS Partner Strategy Manager EMEA, continuing UniPrint's success in engaging valued business partners towards a modern approach for Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud printing solutions. Pat comments:

"I am excited to start a new challenge within UniPrint.net and I look forward to working with the EMEA team to further develop their Partner Program. I am fortunate to be joining a respected company which prides itself on leading the industry in Cloud printing solutions that optimize printer management, reduce costs, and improve security."

Steven Jones, EMEA Regional Director, says of Pat:

"His wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the UniPrint family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to Xerox, HP, Canon, Ricoh, and of course our supporting partners with customers moving towards digital transformation and next-gen services. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who would fit in with our ethos of innovation and exceptional service. It is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Pat's caliber to step into this role. I'm confident that Pat will play a key role in UniPrint's future."

More about UniPrint.net

UniPrint.net began as a simple yet effective PDF-based Universal Printer Driver (UPD) platform, and has evolved into a multi-faceted solution which streamlines and improves print reliability in server-based, Cloud, and Serverless environments. The software optimizes printing functionality, minimizes printer management, reduces bandwidth consumption, and enables anywhere, anytime printing from any device.

ePRINTit technology allows consumers to print securely from their private PCs or mobile devices and release jobs to an ePRINTit public print location instantly. ePRINTit also offers many options for Education and Hospitality, with industry-specific solutions designed to give staff, students, and even hotel guests the most accessible, secure, efficient access to printing possible.

Together, UniPrint and ePRINTit truly offer an end-to-end secure print solution for anyone in any environment.

