sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,082 Euro		+0,001
+1,23 %
WKN: A2DN7F ISIN: CA4592831073 Ticker-Symbol: 42L 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,078
0,094
11:41
0,082
0,09
11:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP
INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL COBALT CORP0,082+1,23 %