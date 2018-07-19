TradeStation Group, Inc.: TradeStation International Ltd to Offer Subscription Account Featuring TradeStation Technologies' Advanced Analytical Capabilities

LONDON, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeStation International Ltd, the London-based, United Kingdom subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., today announced that it is now offering European traders, investors, advisors and market analysts access to TradeStation Analytics -- a non-brokerage subscription account featuring all of the advanced analytical capabilities of the TradeStation award-winning* platform.

The software subscription account, which is provided to customers directly by affiliate TradeStation Technologies, Inc., offers market participants an opportunity to join the thousands of U.S.-based TradeStation subscribers - professionals and non-professionals alike - who trust TradeStation's cutting-edge technology to perform sophisticated market analysis, identify opportunities and stay one step ahead of today's rapidly changing financial markets.

This TradeStation Analytics premium subscription package includes:

Market Data delivered with speed, accuracy and reliability, with the trader given the ability to receive custom alerts on strategy buy and sell triggers and market shifts as they occur. Access to one of the industry's largest historical U.S. market databases allows traders to back-test their trading ideas and then enter and track orders risk-free using a simulated trading account. With TradeStation Analytics, you also have the ability to manually import local and proprietary data to analyze.

delivered with speed, accuracy and reliability, with the trader given the ability to receive custom alerts on strategy buy and sell triggers and market shifts as they occur. Access to one of the industry's largest historical U.S. market databases allows traders to back-test their trading ideas and then enter and track orders risk-free using a simulated trading account. With TradeStation Analytics, you also have the ability to manually import local and proprietary data to analyze. Charting & Analysis includes dynamic market-scanning tools, fully customizable charting, indicators and strategies that traders are empowered to create using TradeStation Analytics' proprietary EasyLanguage programming code. Real-time data feeds for Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies allow traders to chart their trading ideas for these virtual currencies.

includes dynamic market-scanning tools, fully customizable charting, indicators and strategies that traders are empowered to create using TradeStation Analytics' proprietary EasyLanguage programming code. Real-time data feeds for Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies allow traders to chart their trading ideas for these virtual currencies. Premium Analysis Tools such as TradeStation's RadarScreen real-time market monitoring and ranking tool plus OptionStation Pro options analysis platform are included in the package at no additional cost.

such as TradeStation's RadarScreen real-time market monitoring and ranking tool plus OptionStation Pro options analysis platform are included in the package at no additional cost. Mobile and Web Trading Apps allow traders to access many of the same essential capabilities featured in TradeStation Analytics at virtually any time and from anywhere.

allow traders to access many of the same essential capabilities featured in TradeStation Analytics at virtually any time and from anywhere. TradeStation Technologies' TradingApp Store allows traders to subscribe to hundreds of custom TradeStation-compatible indicators, strategies and TradingApps created by independent third party developers.

"We are excited to offer market participants the opportunity to access the power of TradeStation's award-winning platform for advanced technical analysis and research plus trade strategy modeling and testing," said Rustam Lam, CEO of TradeStation International Ltd. "Whether you trade stocks, options, futures, ETFs or cryptocurrencies, superior analytical tools are essential to take on the markets and help identify trading opportunities."

To learn more about TradeStation Analytics, speak with a TradeStation Technologies account executive or open a subscription account, call 1-800-808-9336 or visit www.tradestation-international.com (http://www.tradestation-international.com/).

* Awards related to the TradeStation platform include: (1) Stockbrokers.com, Best Platform Technology (2013- 2018), and "Best in Class" - Platform & Tools (2012-2018); and (2) Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine, Best Trading Systems - Stocks and Best Trading Systems - Futures (2006-2018), and Best Professional Platform (2004-2018).

All communications regarding TradeStation Analytics including, the sign-up and subscription process, are solely from TradeStation Technologies. Under any and all subscriptions, TradeStation Technologies is licensor of the software products and services being provided. TradeStation Technologies is a software technology company, and does not engage in brokerage, investment advice, research or financial services of any kind.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, offers the TradeStation analysis and trading platform to the active trader and certain institutional trader markets. The TradeStation platform offers electronic order execution and enables clients to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate their own custom equities, options and futures trading strategies. TradeStation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., one of the largest online financial services providers in Japan.

TradeStation International Ltd is a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom with passport rights in EEA to act as an introducing broker.

Media Contact:

TradeStation International Ltd

Rustam Lam

CEO, TradeStation International Ltd

+44 208 487 8863

RustamLam@tradestation.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TradeStation Group, Inc. via Globenewswire

