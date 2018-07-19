

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Thursday announced an agreement with an unidentified customer for an additional 100 737 MAX airplanes.



The commitment at Farnborough International Airshow is worth $11.7 billion at list price. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.



Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for Boeing said, 'This is a significant commitment that reflects the strong demand for the MAX and the health of the single-aisle market.'



Boeing projects that airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years.



