Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

19thJuly 2018

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 4.8p net per ordinary share has been proposed payable on 30 August 2018 to shareholders on the register on 27 July 2018. The ex-dividend date is 26 July 2018. This represents a 2.1% increase from the dividend paid in the prior year.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 28 August 2018.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu