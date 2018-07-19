

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and awaited new developments on global trade disputes.



The benchmark DAX was down 50 points or 0.39 percent at 12,715 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Business software provider SAP lost about 1 percent. The company posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecasts, but reported lower-than-expected licenses growth.



RWE rose half a percent and Innogy was marginally higher after they concluded a legally binding framework agreement for a fair integration process on equal terms.



