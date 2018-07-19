

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and awaited new developments on global trade disputes.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 24 points or 0.45 percent at 5,423 in opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Alstom rose half a percent. The speed-train maker affirmed its full-year outlook after reporting a rise in Q1 sales and orders.



Advertising agency Publicis Groupe slumped 7.4 percent after reporting a surprise fall in second-quarter sales.



Iliad shares jumped almost 8 percent. The telecoms firm said it has gained 1 million customers in Italy in the 50 days since launching there on May 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX