

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced Thursday that it has signed its third cabin crew union recognition agreement with Ver.di Union.



Ver.di will now be the representative body for all directly employed Cabin Crew operating on Ryanair aircraft in Germany.



The company said the cabin crew recognition agreement follows extensive negotiations with Ver.di and covers the German market.



Ryanair looks forward to working with Ver.di and its Ryanair (Cabin Crew) Company Council to conclude an early CLA for Ryanair's directly employed cabin crew based in Germany. This agreement follows Ryanair's first cabin crew recognition deal with the Italian ANPAC/ANPAV unions and second cabin crew agreement with UNITE union in the UK.



Ryanair's Chief People Officer, Eddie Wilson said, 'This is a further sign of the progress Ryanair is making with trade unions since our December 2017 decision to recognise unions, with over 60% of our cabin crew now covered by recognition agreements.'



The company said it hopes to announce further agreements over the coming weeks, in those countries where unions have approached these negotiations in a practical and positive manner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX