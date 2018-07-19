

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recovered from early losses to edge higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker pound after retail sales data fell short of market expectations.



U.K. retail sales unexpectedly declined in June, but the quarterly growth rate was the fastest since 2015, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent from the previous month, while economists' were looking for a 0.2 percent increase. The decline came after a two months of strong growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points or 0.21 percent at 7,692 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent higher the previous day.



Anglo American dropped 1.4 percent. The mining giant lowered its full-year guidance for iron ore after reporting a 6 percent increase in total production in the second quarter, driven by copper and metallurgical coal supplies.



Sports Direct International slumped almost 7 percent as it reported a 73 percent slump in annual profit.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings slid half a percent ahead of a strike by cabin staff next week.



