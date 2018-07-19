Giga Entertainment Media at the 144th National Investment Bankers Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Giga Entertainment Media (GEM), social media creator of SELFEO and Viewer apps presented their business plans to the highly attended National Investment Bankers Association Conference at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City. CEO James Massa engaged the audience with demonstrations of the existing offerings and exciting previews of the next generation emoji focused offering soon to be provided by GEM.

Massa explained, "We are here to raise $5M to enhance our launch of products already in the market and soon to be released. NIBA is the place to do that." Massa elaborated, "We have a solid offering. We have a solid plan to move towards a Reg A IPO. We have the team and corporate disciplines to execute that plan." GEM's table was flooded with a full afternoon of investor meetings including such noteworthy organizations as Hanover Int'l, R.F. Lafferty & Co, Paulson Investments, Wellington Shields & Co., Azurest Partners, and others.

"We were pleased to engage some of Wall Street's finest investment bankers, private equity groups, and investment advisors," Massa continued, "NIBA has been helping companies create wealth since those with wealth have been racing horses at the Kentucky Derby. We are comfortable with the seasoned approach offered by NIBA's members." The Kentucky Derby and the NIBA celebrated their 144th year, this year.

An exclusive interview with CEO, James Massa, can be found here.

For more information about GEM and please visit www.giganettv.com or contact GEM at info@giganettv.com or 516-305-4411.

For more information about NIBA or participants of our New York Conference on July 16-17, 2018 please visit www.nibanet.org or contact us at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

