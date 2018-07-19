

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and awaited new developments on global trade disputes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 386.55 in late opening deals after rising half a percent on Wednesday to end at its highest level in more than a month.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down about 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent, reversing early losses as the pound weakened after the release of weaker-than-expected retail sales data.



U.K. retail sales unexpectedly declined in June, but the quarterly growth rate was the fastest since 2015, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent from the previous month, while economists were looking for a 0.2 percent increase. The decline came after two months of strong growth.



Swiss engineering firm ABB jumped almost 5 percent after its second-quarter net income climbed 30 percent on higher revenues.



Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever rose over 1 percent. The company reported lower-than-expected second quarter sales but said it expects improvement in the second half.



Swiss drug major Novartis rose 0.7 percent after it entered into an exclusive license agreement with biotech companies Galapagos NV in Belgium and MorphoSys AG in Germany.



Anglo American dropped 1.4 percent. The mining giant lowered its full-year guidance for iron ore after reporting a 6 percent increase in total production in the second quarter, driven by copper and metallurgical coal supplies.



Sports Direct International lost almost 7 percent in London as it reported a 73 percent slump in annual profit.



French advertising agency Publicis Groupe plunged 7.1 percent after reporting a surprise fall in second-quarter sales.



Iliad shares soared more than 8 percent. The telecoms firm said it has gained 1 million customers in Italy in the 50 days since launching there on May 29.



German business software provider SAP lost 1.4 percent. The company posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecasts, but reported lower-than-expected licenses growth.



