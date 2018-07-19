zu Teil 6: Hands-on training

A professional DIY enthusiast knows, how important it is to have high quality power tools in his toolkit. Even though there are lots of cheap tools on the market, it is worth spending extra money for a good-quality tool with a powerful motor and precision-made parts. Professional tools are designed for heavy-duty work and have a longer working life than hobby tools.

The aspect of good quality and thus a higher price is sometimes a difficult decision to make. This is something that Jack also has to explain to Lucy because for him safety and good quality are always first. Jack has promised Lucy to teach her how to use an electrical drill and she is very excited about it. So today is the day!

How to use a power drill

Lucy: Oh, Uncle Jack, I'm so excited to learn how to operate a power drill. My friends and family at home will be so impressed when I come back and can hang up mirrors, cupboards, shelves, perhaps even assemble furniture (Bild). My dad only has a hand-driven one which is really boring. I bet I can find a cheap electrical one to buy.

Jack: Hold your horses, young lady. Good quality of tools is always worth the price and it's not very clever trying to save money with this. And by the way, this is just a start today. I'm not sure I want you to do the drilling all by yourself one day. Remember, it's an electrical tool and so it can be dangerous if you don't handle it correctly.

Lucy: Come on, Uncle Jack, don't be a spoilsport. It can't be that difficult and dangerous, you just squeeze the trigger like with a pistol and off you go. Let's get finally started, please.

Jack: Okay, okay. But I first need to explain a few basic things to you. One of the first things you have to consider is the drill's power supply. Current models are both corded and cordless. Corded drills don't have to be recharged and are often more powerful than the cordless ones. But then there's the cord. It gets in the way and moreover such drills can only be used for jobs near an electrical outlet. Cordless models can be taken almost anywhere but can't run forever. Therefore, it's a good idea to buy an extra battery. In this way one battery can charge while the other is in use.

Lucy: Can we now get to the hands-on part so that I can try it?

Jack: Just a few more remarks on the power drill. It has an electrical motor that rotates the replaceable drill bit here at the front to make a hole in wood, plastic or metal. But you can also install a screwdriver tip to turn screws. Now let me explain to you the different parts of a power drill. It includes the handle, an on/off trigger with safety latch, a reversing switch for changing the rotation direction of the drill bit, a torque adjustment and the chuck that holds the drill or screwdriver bit in place. The battery for cordless drills is in the drill's handle as you can see here. The main advantage of a power drill is ...

