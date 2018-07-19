

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $775 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $631 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.88 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $775 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX