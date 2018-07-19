India's Smallest Baby Survives at Rainbow Hospital, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cherry with birth weight of 375 grams is the smallest surviving baby in South East Asia

In yet another medical marvel reported out of India, Hyderabad becomes the home to South East Asia's smallest baby girl delivered at Rainbow Children's Hospital. The baby girl Cherry was born to proud parents Nitika and Saurabh hailing from Chhattisgarh. She was born premature at 25 weeks gestation (nearly 4 months earlier than expected date), and received extensive care at the hands of a multi-disciplinary team of medical experts led by Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director Intensive Care Services at Rainbow Hospitals. The baby was discharged weighing 1.980 Kg.

This was Nitika's 5th pregnancy with 4 previous unsuccessful ones. There was no way that the baby would have survived in the womb. The couple consulted many hospitals and doctors before they were referred to the Neonatology team in Rainbow Children's Hospital. The team assured the couple that they had routinely managed babies born as early as 24 weeks of gestation. Additionally, considering the situation that the Neonatal team was ready to take up the case, Nikita was also advised to deliver in Perinatal Centre at Rainbow hospitals.

On 27th February, Nitika delivered baby girl weighing 375 grams. She was only 20 cms in length and fitted in the palm of hands. Parents were assured that the hospital is going to go through this journey together with them.

Cherry's case was a particularly complicated one with multiple hurdles including jaundice, feeding difficulties, multiple blood transfusions and chronic lung disease. With expert care from the medical team at Rainbow Hospitals, Cherry steadily gained weight and moved towards normalcy. The doctors expects her to lead a normal life as on follow up, she weighed 2.14 kg.

From its inception, Rainbow Hospitals has saved well over 5000 preterm babies, some of them who were too small and critical to survive. To observe the occasion of 'World Prematurity Day' in 2016, Rainbow Hospitals, mobilized a gathering of 445 kids born Premature under one roof to raise awareness about issues associated with the premature birth making it to the Guinness Book of World Records. The record is very special recognition to the dedicated service rendered by the doctors, nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospitals who believe that every child has the right to survive.