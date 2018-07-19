Analytics Insight Names 'The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Machine Learning 2018'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has unveiled 'The 10 Most Innovative Companies in Machine Learning 2018' in its July issue. The publication identifies the industry's most innovative companies forming the heart of cutting-edge solutions worldwide.

The issue features Zimperium as the Cover Story. Zimperium is a global leader in enterprise mobile device security, offering real-time, on-device protection against both known and unknown Android and iOS threats. The company's revolutionary machine learning-based engine, z9 protects mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, malicious apps and phishing attempts.

The magazine includes HEALTH[at]SCALE Technologies as Company of the Month. HEALTH[at]SCALE enables transformational improvements in healthcare outcomes, costs and satisfaction through advanced machine intelligence for care prediction designed to match every patient to the right treatment by the right provider at the right time.

Furthermore, eight companies which augment machine learning capabilities to unimagined levels and propel the future of this technology with the most advanced solutions include Algolux, AntWorks, Dotphoton, Dynamic Yield, Scaled Inference, Smadex, SoundHound and Statice.

"We see a rapid growth in the application of machine learning to complex business problems in every industry today. Machine learning is delivering insights to organizations that would be impossible for humans to discover. With more innovation, the technology is taking on more sophisticated roles, paving the way for a whole new set of operating and business models," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

"The selected companies offer compelling solutions powered by machine learning which transform the way businesses operate and how people engage in every aspect of life, setting themselves well above others in the industry. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the ten companies for driving phenomenal innovation."

The magazine issue is available online through the web link here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

