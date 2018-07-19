

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) announced in a twitter post on Thursday that it will cancel up to 300 of its 2,400 daily flights next week.



The cancelations will take place on Wednesday July 25 and Thursday July 26 to minimize disruption to customers from unnecessary strikes by some cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain.



Cabins Crew United, the union of Ryanair's European Network, announced earlier in the month that it will go on strike in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Belgium on July 25. The Union has been asking for an improvement in employee terms.



The Union members in Portugal, Belgium and Spain will be on strike for 48 hours, while cabin crew in Italy will strike for 24 hours.



