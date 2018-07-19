ITT Enidine and Aerospace Controls solutions control noise and vibration on new medium-range jet airliners from a major aircraft manufacturer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and its Enidine and Aerospace Controls brands, partnered with a global aircraft manufacturer to develop new, custom solutions that increase the performance of flight-critical systems and enhance cabin comfort for its new suite of medium-range airliners. The new aircraft began delivery in spring 2018 with ITT's solutions aboard.

ITT's proven technologies increase aircraft performance and safety while optimizing weight requirements and lowering fuel costs. Even in the harshest operating environments, these innovative solutions ensure quiet, reliable operation of critical systems, enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers and crew.

"Smaller and lighter, our custom engineered technologies meet the needs and complex application challenges of modern aircraft manufacturers," said Farrokh Batliwala, president of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business. "Leveraging our proven technologies, additive manufacturing and close partnership with our customers' engineering teams, we can quickly engineer, develop and supply, new and unique solutions that ensure critical flight systems operate reliably and efficiently while delivering a quiet, safe and comfortable experience for passengers and crew."

Aboard the new suite of narrow-body jetliners, ITT has provided an array of solutions that optimize weight and fuel consumption, while decreasing noise. The new aircraft being outfitted with ITT parts is among the quietest and most fuel efficient in its class. ITT's Enidine and Aerospace Controls brands worked closely with the aircraft's engineering teams to select and develop products that contributed to the noise reduction and fuel efficiency of the aircraft. These technologies include:

1. Air Cycle Machine Using elastomeric isolator technology, this customized solution delivers a quieter, more efficient air conditioning system. Leveraging strut isolators in this way balances acoustic performance with the weight and force of the aircraft's air conditioning. The geometry of the design enables fail-safe performance and a weight savings of 35% over the previous design.

2. APU Inlet and Exhaust Silencer Reducing the noise of air being drawn into and exhaust exiting the auxiliary power unit (APU), these lightweight silencers, protect ground crew during pre-flight servicing and deliver a quieter, more comfortable experience for passengers and crew in-flight.

3. Custom Interior Isolators Designed for easy installation and reduction of structure-borne noise, these isolators offer fail-safe acoustic performance, keeping the aircraft cabin quiet even under harsh environmental conditions.

4. Dust Separator Silencer The dust separator silencer reduces cabin noise on the system used to filters out dust and sand in the air management system and reduces cabin noise, enhancing the cabin atmosphere and passenger experience when operating in certain environments.

5. Hydraulic Shutoff Valve incorporating ITT's latest Opto actuator technology, the hydraulic shutoff valve, enables smooth, consistent flow control to ensure the highest reliability for this critical safety function.

6. Over Wing Exit Actuator this fully passive system, enables smooth, controlled release of the overwing emergency doors, even under high loads and extreme conditions, ensuring passengers and crew can easily exit in an emergency situation.

7. Stowage Bin Rotary Actuators these innovative, light-weight actuators use a torsion spring and low profile to allow for more stowage space.

8. Water System Heaters these flight-critical heaters ensure water and wastewater don't freeze inside the water systems, guaranteeing reliable operation of galley and bathroom sinks and toilets.

ITT Enidine and Aerospace Controls will showcase these products and its wide-ranging portfolio of innovative aerospace solutions at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, Hall 4, Booth 4455, July 16-20. For more information, please visit www.enidine-aviation.com and www.ittaerospace.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005004/en/

Contacts:

ITT Inc.

Investors

Jessica Kourakos, +1 914-641-2030

jessica.kourakos@itt.com

or

Media

Laurent Lawrence, +1 914-304-1809

laurent.lawrence@itt.com

or

Trade Media

Michelle Spinnler, +1 585-340-9436

michelle.spinnler@partnersandnapier.com