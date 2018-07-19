

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $563 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $563 Mln. vs. $344 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57



