

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $107.0 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $91.5 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $1.00 billion from $795 million last year.



WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $107.0 Mln. vs. $91.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.00 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.9 -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $795 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.85 - $3.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX