sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,74 Euro		+0,20
+0,20 %
WKN: A0MXAZ ISIN: US92927K1025 Ticker-Symbol: WB0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WABCO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WABCO HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,97
104,55
13:27
103,00
104,58
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WABCO HOLDINGS INC
WABCO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WABCO HOLDINGS INC102,74+0,20 %