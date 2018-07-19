

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $178.7 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $153.2 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178.2 million or $3.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $954.6 million from $921.4 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



