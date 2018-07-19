

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $89.41 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $43.13 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $93.82 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93.82 Mln. vs. $71.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 to $3.37



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX