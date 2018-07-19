American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel CEO Andy Ross on the Cover of the July Issue of American Shooting Journal

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / American Rebel proudly announces that its CEO Andy Ross is featured as the cover story of the July issue of American Shooting Journal. In the 7 page story that begins on page 46, Andy talks about his roots and inspiration for American Rebel. "It's always great to get a pat on the back from those inside your own industry. I couldn't be more proud to be on the cover of the July issue of American Shooting Journal," says Andy Ross. In the magazine, Andy talks about his many years of hosting his television programs, appearing on The History Channel's Counting Cars, and his music career. Andy's TV and music background open many doors for American Rebel and this current cover story is an excellent example of American Rebel benefiting from Andy's years of being in the spotlight. The cover story also was a great excuse for Andy to visit Knob Creek Gun Range again near Louisville. "My friend Steven Sumner has been very supportive of what we're doing at American Rebel and he and the staff at Knob Creek are great to work with," says Andy. To learn more about Andy Ross and the roots of American Rebel, pick up the July issue of American Shooting Journal or download the digital version here today (http://issuu.com/mipgroup/docs/amsj_7-18_web?e=3703403/62962425).

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to AmericanRebel.com.

About American Shooting Journal

The American Shooting Journal is a nationwide publication dedicated to bringing the best of the shooting industry to all gun enthusiasts. Our passion comes from the people; the protectors, the competitors, the hunters, the safety conscious and most of all anyone who is dedicated to the industry, who they are and what drives their interests. Every issue is dedicated to today's great stories, training and tactical advice, gun and gear reviews and historical insights. There is something for everyone. For more information on the American Shooting Journal go to AmericanShootingJournal.com.

American Rebel's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter III, (407) 340-0226

jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.