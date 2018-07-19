

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $371 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $497 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $4.13 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $468 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.90 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.13 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



