

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $524 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $595 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $7.48 billion from $7.18 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $494 Mln. vs. $543 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.81 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q2): $7.48 Bln vs. $7.18 Bln last year.



