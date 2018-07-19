Dthera Sciences Supported Multiple Alzheimer's Charitable Events in First Half of 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), a digital therapeutics company focused on developing innovative digital quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline, announced today that it raised funding for three Alzheimer's events in the first half of 2018. The charitable efforts were part of the pre-launch activities for ReminX™, an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to deliver reminiscence therapy digitally.

The events included "The Longest Day" campaign for the San Diego/Imperial Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Keep Memory Alive's "Power of Love" gala, and the Lou Blaney Memorial Event. The Longest Day is the Alzheimer's Association's annual June campaign to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care and research. Keep Memory Alive's gala, held in April 2018 in Las Vegas, raised proceeds for Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The 10th annual Lou Blaney Memorial event was recently held at Sharon Speedway in Sharon, PA, with proceeds benefitting the Greater East Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

"At Dthera, we are dedicated to helping individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia as well as the family members who care for them," said Edward Cox, CEO of Dthera Sciences. "We hope that we can make a small difference both by providing financial support to Alzheimer's organizations and by developing products that are designed to make it easier to live with Alzheimer's disease."

ReminX is a digital therapeutic solution that automates and personalizes reminiscence therapy for seniors. Reminiscence therapy, defined by the American Psychological Association as "the use of life histories - written, oral, or both - to improve psychological well-being," is the most commonly used non-pharmacological therapy in people with Alzheimer's dementia and other types of dementia. It has been shown in over 40 years of published research to mitigate symptoms of dementia, but has had limited impact because it is burdensome and impractical to deliver consistently and at scale.

ReminX is intended to scale and personalize reminiscence therapy such that it is available to a large population of patients and their caregivers. The commercial launch of ReminX is imminent.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences, based in San Diego, CA, is a digital therapeutics company developing innovative quality of life therapies for the elderly and those suffering from cognitive decline. The company's lead product, ReminX™, is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, as well as social isolation.

