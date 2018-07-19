Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - New Age Farm Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTC: NWGFF) (FSE: ONF) (www.newagefarminc.com) ("New Age Farm" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC ("We are Kured" or "KURED") has developed a strong team working around the clock to expose its high quality brand to as many people as possible. With this being said, not only can you spot KURED in various stores around the US but KURED will also be appearing at multiple different significant events in the near future.

We Are Kured is thrilled to be an official vendor at the one and only Champs Trade Show taking place on 7/17/18 - 7/19/18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event has grown to become the world's most popular and largest trade show in the smoke shop industry. With thousands of retail and wholesale buyers and hundreds of exhibitors, it is accurate to say KURED will absolutely be leaving their mark among the public. If you happen make it to this spectacular occasion, make sure you stop by the KURED booth, check out their newest G2 CBD vaporizer pens, and meet their top notch sales team.

Following this event, you can also locate KURED at the largest annual summer music festival at the Rocky Mountain United States, Global Dance Festival located in Denver, Colorado and held on 7/20/18 - 7/21/18. Not only will We Are Kured be sponsoring this event , but they will also have an enormous tent with a convenient misting lounge for festival goers to cool off in while they watch live mural paintings and have the opportunity to leave their mark on a mural with their unique signature.

We Are Kured is also pleased to power the official and sold out OVO after party, located at Temple Nightclub in Denver, CO. on 7/28/18. KURED's dedicated team has been working hard and strategically to increase its brand awareness among the public by hitting every significant demographic through its affiliation with these various upcoming events.

Ben Martch, CEO and Founder of We Are Kured said, "Summer is event season and my KURED team is taking full advantage of our event industry connections! This week, KURED is an official vendor at the Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas, Nevada USA. On Friday & Saturday this weekend, KURED is the Official CBD sponsor of the Global Dance Festival in Denver, Colorado USA. The 55' x 10'activation booth will be utilized to collect consumer data and to educate festival goers about CBD. Lastly, I can't be more excited to announce that KURED is the Official "Powered By" partner of the OVO After Party at Temple Nightclub following the Drake & Migos concert in Denver, CO!"

About New Age Farm

New Age Farm is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") passed Initiative 502 ("I-502"). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Farm provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

KURED is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Farm, acquired in December 2017. KURED is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. KURED has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edible manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of We Are Kured's products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis. KURED expects to launch its first product, a fully loaded, 250 mg disposable terpene infused, hemp derived CBD vaporizing pen shortly. The vape pens will be available in three variations: Sunshine (Sativa blend), Moonlight (Indica blend) and Anytime (hybrid blend). Please bookmark http://wearekured.com, where KURED is in the process of building out a full website where consumers will be able to learn more about the company and purchase its products.

For further information about New Age Farm, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



Benjamin Martch

Interim CEO, New Age Farm Inc.

info@newagefarminc.com

For Further Information Contact



Corporate Communications

corpcom@newagefarminc.com

888-871-3936

WWW.NEWAGEFARMINC.COM

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.