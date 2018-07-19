

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.20 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $7.73 billion from $6.92 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.20 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $7.73 Bln vs. $6.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.02 to $5.12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX