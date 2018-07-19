

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The loonie edged down to 1.3243 against the greenback and 1.5364 against the euro, from its early 2-day high of 1.3160 and a 2-week high of 1.5320, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 85.72 against the yen, the loonie dropped to 85.33.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.



