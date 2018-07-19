The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference

Highlights include an analysis of the RTOG RPA scores in Novocure's EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma and the first presentation of an analysis of the correlation of dose density and survival outcomes in EF-14

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 13 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2018 Annual Meeting, Oct. 21 through Oct. 24, in San Antonio, Texas. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference.

Highlights include an analysis of the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG) Recursive Partitioning Analysis (RPA) scores in Novocure's EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma and the first presentation of an analysis of the correlation of dose density and survival outcomes in EF-14. An RPA score is a prognostic tool used to estimate a patient's prognosis.

"The science of Tumor Treating Fields has applications across many oncologic specialties," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "Research into Tumor Treating Fields continues to broaden across medical and scientific disciplines, providing us with new insights into our cancer therapy. We look forward to participating in the exchange of scientific information at the premier meeting for radiation oncologists."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the radiation oncology community to help establish Tumor Treating Fields as an important treatment for solid tumors," said Novocure CEO Asaf Danziger. "Our collaboration with ASTRO remains a priority for us as we explore opportunities to incorporate Optune into clinical practice today and in the future with other indications."

Oral Presentations

(Abstract 95) Analysis of RTOG-RPA Scores in the Phase 3 EF-14 Trial of Tumor Treating Fields With Temozolomide (TTFields/TMZ) Versus TMZ Alone in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma. K. Choe. 11:15 to 11:25 a.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

Poster Discussions

(Abstract 1022) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma: An Exploratory Analysis of the EF-14 Randomized Phase III Trial S. Toms. 5:09 to 5:15 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct 21.

(Abstract 1110) Correlation of TTFields Dose Density and Survival Outcomes in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma: A Numerical Simulation-Based Analysis of Patient Data from the EF-14 Randomized Trial. M. Ballo. 4:57 to 5:03 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct 23.

Poster Presentations

(Abstract MO_18_2630) Safety profile of tumor treating fields in adult glioblastoma patients with implanted non-programmable shunts, programmable shunts, and pacemakers/defibrillators: 6-year updated retrospective analysis Y. Kew. 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

(Abstract TU_36_3250) Power Density Loss and related measures can be used to quantify the dose of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Z. Bomzon. 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct 23.

(Abstract TU_34_3234) A Computational Study Investigating the Optimization of Tumor Treating Fields Delivery When Treating Ovarian Cancer Z. Bomzon. 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Oct 23.

(Abstract MO_12_2572) Estimated Increase in Mean Lifetime Survival for Glioblastoma Patients Age 65 Years and Older Treated with Tumor Treating Fields and Temozolomide Compared to Patients Treated with Temozolomide Alone G. Guzauskas. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

(Abstract MO_35_2796) Assessing the clinical value of tumor treating fields for newly diagnosed GBM using the ASCO and ESMO frameworks C. Proescholdt. 10:45 to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

(Abstract MO_41_2857) Quantitative MR measurements of mean diffusivity in glioblastoma patients with Tumor Treating Fields plus standard therapy versus standard treatment alone J. Vymazal. 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

(Abstract SU_44_2431) Tumor Treating Fields elicit a conditional vulnerability in non-small cell lung cancer cell lines through the down-regulation of key DNA repair and replication stress pathways that when targeted with chemoradiation results in synergistic cell killing M. Story. 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. CDT Sunday, Oct 21.

(Abstract MO_7_2522) Safety of Tumor Treating Fields and Concomitant Radiotherapy for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma in a Pilot Study R. Grossman.

(Abstract MO_41_2864) Safety of TTFields applied to the torso: Meta-analysis of 176 patients from four phase I-II trials I. Vergote. 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

(Abstract MO_26_2709) Nationwide Characteristics of Providers Utilizing Tumor Treating Fields for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma S. McClelland. 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Oct 22.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

